Prowlers Take Four from Trine

The Port Huron Prowlers scouted Trine University and found four players to bring in to bolster their lineup. Forwards Tyler Fox, Bobby Price and Drew Welsch along with defenseman Tim Organ are all Michigan natives. The seventh-ranked Thunder fell to defending national champion and top-ranked Hobart College on Saturday to end their collegiate careers.

"We have been extensively recruiting in the NCAA ranks throughout the season," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We have a lot of respect for Coach Todd and the culture at Trine University."

Fox was an alternate captain as a senior this season he finished with nine points in 21 games this year including a goal in his team's NCAA Tournament first round win over Oswego State. Native of Marshall, Michigan, Fox recorded 21 points in 79 games over his four-year college career.

Price was Trine's captain this season and finished with 13 points in 29 games. During his collegiate career, he had 31 points as a freshman before back-to-back 24+ point campaigns. Overall, the Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan native finished with 38 goals and 93 points in 112 games, all good for second in program history.

Welsch posted his fourth-straight double-digit assist season with 16 helpers and 19 points in 27 games as a senior. Last year, he led Trine with 20 assists. Hailing from Trenton, Michigan, Welsch totaled 57 assists and 80 points in his college career.

Organ, a defenseman from Lambertville, Michigan, picked up 12 points in 27 games this season including an assist in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his four-year Trine career with 44 points in 102 games.

The four were big parts of the most successful season in Trine men's hockey history as the program was selected to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

"All four of these players are competitive guys that have great will to win and are hungry to play pro hockey and win a championship," Paulin said. "If they can show here what they've shown on video, they will have a great opportunity to be major contributors on this team. We're very excited to have them."

They'll be thrust straight into the Battle of I-94 this weekend when the Prowlers face the Motor City Rockers. Saturday, March 29's game will be at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

