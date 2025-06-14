Captain Fetterly Returns for 10th Season

June 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that captain Austin Fetterly will be returning for his 10th season with the club. 2024-25 was the Port Huron native's first season wearing the C.

"I gained a great deal of knowledge about leadership from the incredible people who entered our dressing room every day," Fetterly said about being captain for the first time. "From the first-year players to my assistants and the coaching staff, everyone provided me with opportunities to grow as a leader and understand the areas where I still need to improve."

As the team's captain, Fetterly produced one of his best offensive seasons. His 38 assists and 53 points set career highs and he led the team with six game-winning goals including multiple shootout winners. He also added his first career playoff goal. The veteran also developed as the team's leader.

"To be honest, I went through a tough period early in the season, trying to carry the weight of our team's performance-both winning and losing-as a reflection of my abilities," Fetterly said. "However, the coaching staff, particularly Chris Paulin, sat me down and explained that this was beyond my control. He encouraged me to just be myself, which was what had brought me to that role in the first place. That advice had a significant impact on me, and I hope to carry it into next season so that I can lead another great group of men toward reaching their potential and achieving our team's goals."

The longest tenured Prowler ranks fourth in franchise history with 315 games played. He's also top five in career goals, assists and points with the club.

"[Fetterly] is a cornerstone of the organization," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's become a great leader and one of our best and most important players. We've taken a lot of big strides over the past couple seasons and he's a big part of that. I'm really excited to have him back again, and looking forward to getting started."

The captain will lead his team back on the McMorran Place ice this October! Season tickets are available now at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

"I am excited to be back with the team, going to battle night after night alongside each other in front of some of the most dedicated and passionate fans in the league. Their support is what truly drove us deep into the season. It's one thing to have 25 players believing in one another, but when you have 2,000 fans who feel the same way and express it as they did, it creates an incredible atmosphere."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2025

Captain Fetterly Returns for 10th Season - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.