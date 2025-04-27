Defending Champs End Port Huron's Season

April 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers' season has come to a close after a 6-0 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears in the series-deciding Game 3 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The Black Bears have not allowed a goal in three home games during these playoffs.

Binghamton got going early with goals from Dan Wieber and Don Olivieri 23 seconds apart within the first three minutes of the game. Dan Stone added another before the first period was done and the game was out of reach already.

Tyson Kirkby and Gavin Yates added tallies in the second and Olivieri hit the empty net to finish a four-point night.

Reid Cooper took the loss with 33 saves. Connor McAnanama picked up his third shutout of the playoffs with 33 stops.

The Prowlers want to thank all of their fans for making their 10th anniversary season a special one and we can't wait to see you in October!

