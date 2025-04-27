FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

April 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Back-to-Back Blanks Sends Binghamton to the Finals

by Cole Parenti

Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears and Prowlers clashed for a winner take all game three, in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It would mark the second time each team faced elimination this playoffs.

The first period was a fast start for the Black Bears as the team scored two goals in the first five minutes of the contest. Dan Wieber opened the scoring with his first playoff goal of the year. Then Don Olivieri beat the Port Huron goaltender to double the Black Bears lead. The Black Bears would get one more in the period as Dan Stone scored for the second time in as many nights. The teams would skate to the locker room with Binghamton holding a three goal advantage.

The second period was more of the same, as the Black Bears scored the only two goals in the frame. The first was from captain, Tyson Kirkby, who buried a beautiful feed from Gavin Yates. Yates would then get in on the scoring as he buried a Prowler giveaway. 5-0 is where the game would stand as the period concluded.

The third period was quiet as the only goal came from Don Olivier into an empty net, for his second of the night. The Black Bears take this one by a final of 6-0.

Connor McAnanama was magnificent as he recorded his second straight shutout, stopping all 33 of the Prowlers shots. His counterpart Reid Cooper stopped 33 of the 38 shots asked of him. The Black Bears win consecutive elimination games and punch their ticket to their second straight Commissioner Cup Final.The Black Bears are back in action Friday for game one in Winston-Salem. As they meet the Carolina Thunderbirds in the final round for the second consecutive year.

Defending Champs End Port Huron's Season

by Will Wiegelman

Binghamton, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers' season has come to a close after a 6-0 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears in the series-deciding Game 3 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The Black Bears have not allowed a goal in three home games during these playoffs.

Binghamton got going early with goals from Dan Wieber and Don Olivieri 23 seconds apart within the first three minutes of the game. Dan Stone added another before the first period was done and the game was out of reach already.

Tyson Kirkby and Gavin Yates added tallies in the second and Olivieri hit the empty net to finish a four-point night.

Reid Cooper took the loss with 33 saves. Connor McAnanama picked up his third shutout of the playoffs with 33 stops.

The Prowlers want to thank all of their fans for making their 10th anniversary season a special one and we can't wait to see you in October!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.