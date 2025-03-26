The Dark Side Has Never Looked this Good

ATHENS, GA - A galaxy not so far, far away is about to experience the most epic night of the season as the Athens Rock Lobsters host Star Wars Night on Saturday, March 29th at Akins Ford Arena. Whether you're a Jedi, a Sith, or somewhere in between, you won't want to miss this action-packed intergalactic showdown.

But this isn't just any themed night-this one comes with serious style.

Star Wars Night Game Tickets

THE JERSEY THAT JOINS THE DARK SIDE

The Rock Lobsters will be taking the ice in one of the most menacing, mesmerizing jerseys in the galaxy. Specially designed for Star Wars Night, these limited edition uniforms are packed with iconic elements that even Lord Vader himself would approve:

Galactic Empire emblems on both shoulders

Transport schematics of Star Wars ships across the body

A bold black, red, and white color scheme

Red lightsaber stripes on the wrists

A powerful Darth Vader front graphic just beneath the Rock Lobsters logo

Vader's legendary quote "You Don't Know The Power Of The Dark Side" printed above the nameplate

An intimidating back graphic featuring Darth Vader and his loyal troops

Only 24 replica jerseys will be available in honor of our 2024 Inaugural Season, so grab yours before they disappear faster than the Millennium Falcon in hyperspace. Replicas will be available at the Rock Shop outside of Gate One and on the concourse during the game.

Want the real deal? Stick around after the final horn for our postgame jersey auction, where you can bid for the game-worn Star Wars jerseys straight from the players' backs.

GALACTIC EXPERIENCES ALL NIGHT LONG

Meet & Greet with Star Wars Characters, including members of the elite 501st Legion

Immersive themed activities throughout the game

Surprises and Star Wars moments around every corner

Doors open at 6:00 PM, puck drops at 7:05 PM, and the Force will be with us all night long.

So suit up, Lobster Nation. Whether you're loyal to the Empire or rooting for the Rebellion, Star Wars Night at Akins Ford Arena is a must-see event for fans of all ages.

This isn't just a game. It's a galactic experience.

