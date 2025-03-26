First Responders Night with the Athens Rock Lobsters: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes

March 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to host our first-ever First Responders Night on Friday, March 28th, presented by ServPro, as we celebrate the brave men and women who serve our community every day. From EMS to Dispatch, Police Officers to Firefighters, this night is all about honoring the heroes who keep Athens and surrounding counties safe.

Celebrating Our Protectors

We invite fans from across the region to join us at Akins Ford Arena for a night of fast-paced hockey and heartfelt appreciation. First Responders Night is more than just a game-it's a community tribute to those who run toward danger so the rest of us can stay safe.

Whether it's the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, Barrow County Fire Department, or the many other agencies who serve our towns and cities, we salute you-and this night is for you.

A Jersey That Tells a Story

To mark this special occasion, the Rock Lobsters will unveil a custom replica jersey designed to honor first responders. Here's what makes it stand out:

Athens-Clarke County Fire Department shoulder emblem

Barrow County Fire Department shoulder emblem

A bold red and black color palette representing the team and the fire service

High-visibility yellow stripes reminiscent of firefighter gear

A flame sublimated design integrated throughout

Jersey number 25, commemorating the year of our first First Responders Night (2025)

These limited-edition tribute jerseys are a visual reminder of the strength, unity, and sacrifice our first responders embody.

GET YOUR JERSEY

Fans can grab their own piece of history at the Rock Shop, located just outside of Gate One in our permanent team store, or on gamedays along the concourse. Don't wait-these jerseys are expected to go fast!

Grab A Rock Lobsters Jersey

This First Responders Night, let's pack the arena, raise our voices, and show our appreciation for the everyday heroes who never ask for recognition but always deserve it.

Tickets available now - Come celebrate with us on March 28 at Akins Ford Arena.

Let's go Rock Lobsters-and thank you, First Responders!

