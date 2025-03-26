Bobcats Add Elite Czech Collegiate Product

March 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today have announced their third collegiate signing of the season, adding an elite college product to the forward group. The Club has signed Forward Milan Breczko.

The 5'11" 185lb winger split his four collegite seasons at a pair of elite programs, skaing his freshman and sophomore seasons at NCAA DIII Rivier University and completing his collegiate career with ACHA Midland University. In 22 games over his first two collegiate seasons with the Rivier Raiders, the 25 year old forward racked up 22 points (14 goals, 8 assists) and accrued 16 penalty minutes. In 57 games with the Midland Warriors (including playoffs), the Kadan, Czechia native stacked up a whopping 60 points (33 goals, 27 assists), and recorded 68 penalty minutes.

Breczko comes to Blue Ridge fresh off representing his native Czechia at the World University Games in Torino, Italy in January, chosen by the Czech Ice Hockey Federation as one of the 22 best Czech collegiate players in the world.

Breczko joins fellow Bobcat Czech natives head coach Vojtech Zemlicka, forward Jakub Volf and defensemen Daniel Klinecky and Filip Hlavac. Breczko will wear jersey #18 and is expected to be in the lineup this weekend for the final two games of the regular season series against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Tickets are available for his anticipated debut, Island Night on Friday night at Hitachi Energy Arena presented by Mountain2Island by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

