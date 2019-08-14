Prowlers Announce Jr Affiliate Agreement

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers announced today that they have agreed to terms on an affiliation agreement with the London Lakers of the GMHL.

The Prowlers just recently signed an alumni of Lakers Robin Yew. "It's a great opportunity for players at that level of Jr hockey to experience what it means to be a professional and see where they need to be" Pace said. This affiliation allows the management and coaching staff of the London Lakers insight to the systems and operating procedures of the Prowlers. While allowing the Prowlers the opportunity to call-up players from the London Lakers.

Pace also stated, "I am very excited to work with Jeff again, and the Lakers family. We will be working together to develop players into the future. I had the pleasure of playing with Jeff for a short time years ago but he made a big impact in the locker room as a great teammate and leader, and also was a star on the ice. I look forward to some of his Lakers players doing the same this year on the Prowlers roster."

