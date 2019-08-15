Adirondack, New Jersey Renew Affiliation Agreement

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced today that they have renewed their affiliation agreement with the New Jersey Devils for this upcoming season.

2019-20 will be the third season that the Devils and the Thunder have had an official partnership. The Devils became the Thunder's NHL affiliate on August 8, 2017, after the organizations had an "informal working agreement" during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

"We are happy to once again be a part of the New Jersey Devils' organization this season," Adirondack Thunder Governor Ed Moore said on behalf of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. "Our relationship is great and now that we are entering year three, we believe that it will only get stronger. With the additions and improvements that New Jersey made this offseason, we are excited to see what this year has in store for the entire organization."

"On behalf of the New Jersey Devils, we are pleased to continue our partnership for the 2019-20 season with our ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder." New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "Giving players consistent ice-time and exposure in all situations at the ECHL Level will help them develop throughout all levels of the New Jersey Devils organization and its affiliates. We are excited to work together with the management, players and coaches for our third consecutive season in Adirondack."

Thunder Full Season Ticket holders will once again have the opportunity to enjoy a Devils home game at Prudential Center in Newark as part of their season ticket holder benefits! Below is a list of the available games:

November

Wednesday, November 13 vs. Ottawa 7:00 P.M.

Tuesday, November 26 vs. Minnesota 7:00 P.M.

December

Friday, December 20 vs. Washington 7:00 P.M.

January

Saturday, January 4 vs. Colorado 7:00 P.M.

Thursday, January 30 vs. Nashville 7:00 P.M.

February

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Montreal 7:00 P.M.

Tuesday, February 11 vs. Florida 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 16 vs. Columbus 6:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 20 vs. San Jose 7:00 P.M.

March

Thursday, March 19 vs. Calgary 7:00 P.M.

Monday, March 23 vs. Columbus 7:00 P.M.

Get a FREE New Jersey Devils ticket when you become a full season ticket holder with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2019-20 season! For more information on ticket packages, call or text 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

