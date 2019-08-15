Solar Bears Bring Back Jackson Playfair

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Jackson Playfair for the 2019-20 season.

"I was impressed with Jackson's ability to step right into our lineup at a critical time in the season and deliver a strong contribution for the team," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He plays an up-tempo game that allows him to make plays at a high speed, and I'm excited to see what he can do for us over the course of a full season."

Playfair, 25, originally signed with Orlando on Feb. 15, and made an immediate impact in his transition to the professional ranks, recording at least a point in each of his first five games with the Solar Bears. The rookie ultimately finished the season with 10 points (5g-5a) and eight penalty minutes in 14 games, and Orlando posted a 9-3-2-0 (.714) record with him in the lineup.

"The opportunity to come back to the Solar Bears is something I could not be more excited for," Playfair said. "From the entire hockey operations staff to the front office, the organization is a first-class operation."

Prior to turning pro, the native of Abbotsford, British Columbia played four seasons for Dalhousie University, where the 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward collected 49 points (18g-31a) and 220 penalty minutes in 116 career games for the Tigers program.

Playfair played three seasons of major junior hockey for the Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, where he produced totals of 42 points (18g-24a) and 221 penalty minutes in 193 career games.

Playfair is the son of Edmonton Oilers assistant coach and former NHL player Jim Playfair, the nephew of former NHL player Larry Playfair and the brother of actor Dylan Playfair.

