Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@Railershc), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) has announced the club's 2019-20 promotional schedule for their third season of ECHL action at the DCU Center.

#RideTheTrain will feature specialty jerseys, theme nights, premium giveaways, and Instagram Fridays! The Railers will kick off their third season at the DCU Center on Saturday, Oct 12 with an Opening Night Celebration presented by the Worcester Telegram and Gazette which will include a full slate of festivities and a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Davis Advertising. Complete details of opening night will be announced at a later date.

BIG GAME Saturdays will feature several giveaways and promotions including W6 Night with a Guns N' Hoses game with a special appearance by Berkshire Bank spokesperson and NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque on Nov 2, Home for the Holidays Night with a holiday sock giveaway presented by UniBank on Dec 28, a bobblehead giveaway presented by Cornerstone Bank on Feb 1, and Fan Appreciation Night on Apr 5. EVERY Saturday night home game there will be a Saturday Night Signing with a Railers player(s) available for autographs during an intermission.

Worcester will wear several specialty jerseys including a W6 jersey on Nov 2, a Nickelodeon themed jersey on Nov 30, a Batman themed jersey on DC Comics Night to benefit the Shine Initiative presented by Fidelity Bank on Dec 14, Marvel Super Hero Night featuring a character themed jersey on Jan 25, a Pink in the Rink jersey presented by Rampco Construction on Feb 8, a Miracle on Ice themed jersey to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank on Feb 29, and an IceCats specialty jersey to benefit March of Dimes on Mar 21.

Every Sunday afternoon home game will once again feature a kids' giveaway item to the first 1,000 children 12-and-under highlighted by a youth jersey giveaway presented by Energy Monster on Nov 24, and a Railers jersey drawstring backpack presented by Pepsi Worcester on Jan 26. Every Sunday home game, fans may purchase a Sunday Funday ticket pack which includes four tickets to the game with four beers starting at just $60.

2-3-4 Weekdays will feature $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Light beers inside the Bud Light Lounge for every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday game. New this season, the Railers will host Instagram Fridays presented by the EDGE at Union Station with a special themed Instagram station located on the concourse with an opportunity to win a cash prize at every Friday game. Every Wednesday home game, fans can score $5 off any ticket at the Box Office with their Price Chopper Market 32 AdvantEdge Card.

The Railers will host their third annual School Day Game on Nov 13 at 10:05am which will feature several school systems throughout the area attending the game with an educational component. The Railers will host their second annual College Night on Nov 14 and their second annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Fidelity Bank on Dec 14.

"We are eager to get things rolling for year three and feel our promotion schedule will have a little something for all fans to enjoy," said Railers HC president Mike Myers. "Our home schedule is even more family friendly this season and we look forward to packing the DCU Center with excitement once again this season."

Theme nights include Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a moustache giveaway on Nov 1, Country Night presented by 98.9 Nash Iconon Nov 29, Star Wars Night on Jan 11, TRAX's birthday with special mascot guests on Feb 9, Worcester Red Sox Night on March 7, and 80's Night presented by 104.5 WXLO on March 13.

Group themed nights include Diocese of Worcester & Catholic Schools Night presented by Assumption College on Jan 25, Girls Scout Night on Mar 1, Scout Night on March 15, and Youth Sports Day on April 5.

Fan Appreciation weekend will include a Night of Champions featuring the New England Patriots Cheerleaders and Street Team and the Bruins Alumni Doubleheader game to benefit Why Me on Apr 4 and Youth Sports Day on Apr 5 with a kid's t-shirt giveaway presented by the Worcester Bravehearts.

The initial promotional schedule is listed below and is subject to change. Click HERE for a printable version of the promotional schedule.

The only way to secure your tickets for opening night or any other of the promotional nights before tickets go on sale to the general public is by purchasing a full season membership, a 12-flex ticket package, or group tickets. Individual tickets start at just $15 and will be available through an internet presale starting Aug 27.

The 12-flex ticket package includes 12 ticket vouchers which can be redeemed for any game and a free Railers baseball style hat starting at just $195. Click HERE for more information regarding the 12-flex ticket package.

Group tickets for the 2019-20 season are as low as $12 per ticket. Group ticket pricing starts for groups of just 10 people or more with many packages including a free Railers baseball style hat for every member of your group. Unique game day experiences are available for groups of 50 or more.

OCTOBER

SAT 12 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY THE WORCESTER TELEGRAM AND GAZETTE WITH A MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY DAVIS ADVERTISING - MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW!

FRI 18 MAINE 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION - HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION

NOVEMBER

FRI 1 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION - HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT WITH MOUSTACHE GIVEAWAY

SAT 2 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. W6 NIGHT WITH SPECIALTY JERSEY - POLICE VS FIRE DEPARTMENT DOUBLE HEADER - WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY BERKSHIRE BANK SPOKESPERSON RAY BOURQUE

WED 13 READING 10:05 a.m. SCHOOL DAY GAME

THU 14 BRAMPTON 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - COLLEGE NIGHT WITH GIANT T-SHIRT TOSS

SUN 24 ADIRONDACK 1:35 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY - YOUTH JERSEY PRESENTED BY ENERGY MONSTER

WED 27 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - $5 OFF TICKETS AT BOX OFFICE WITH PRICE CHOPPER MARKET 32 ADVANTEDGE CARD

FRI 29 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION - COUNTRY NIGHT PRESENTED BY 98.9 NASH ICON

SAT 30 INDY 7:05 p.m. NICKELODEON NIGHT FEATURING SPECIALTY JERSEY - SLAP BRACELET GIVEAWAY

DECEMBER

FRI 13 MAINE 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION - FRIDAY THE 13thT-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY JACK'S ABBY

SAT 14 MAINE 7:05 p.m. DC COMICS NIGHT FEATURING BATMAN SPECIALTY JERSEY TO BENEFIT THE SHINE INITIATIVE ON TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIDELITY BANK

SUN 15 READING 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY - HARD HAT PRESENTED BY RAMPCO CONSTRUCTION

WED 18 ALLEN 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - $5 OFF TICKETS AT BOX OFFICE WITH PRICE CHOPPER MARKET 32 ADVANTEDGECARD

SAT 28 MAINE 7:05 p.m. HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - RAILERS SOCKS GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY UNIBANK

JANUARY

SUN 5 JACKSONVILLE 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY- MINI HOCKEY STICKS PRESENTED BY AVZ PROMOTIONS

FRI 10 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION

SAT 11 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m. STAR WARS NIGHT WITH POSTER GIVEAWAY - FOOD DRIVE PRESENTED BY PRICE CHOPPER MARKET 32

SUN 12 READING 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY- RAILERS PUZZLE PRESENTED BY MYOFFICECLOUD

SAT 25 MAINE 7:05 p.m. MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT FEATURING CHARACTER SPECIALTY JERSEY / DIOCESE OF WORCESTER & CATHOLIC SCHOOLS NIGHT PRESENTED BY ASSUMPTION COLLEGE

SUN 26 ADIRONDACK 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY- JERSEY DRAWSTRING BACKPACK PRESENTED BY PEPSI WORCESTER - POSTGAME MEMBERS ONLY SKATE WITH TEAM

FRI 31 READING 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION

FEBRUARY

SAT 1 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY CORNERSTONE BANK

SAT 8 ATLANTA 7:05 p.m. PINK IN THE RINK SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHT PRESENTED BY RAMPCO CONSTRUCTION TO BENEFIT THE CUP CRUSADERS

SUN 9 NEWFOUNDLAND 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY- THUNDER STICKS - TRAX'S BIRTHDAY WITH SEVERAL MASCOT FRIENDS

FRI 28 BRAMPTON 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION

SAT 29 SOUTH CAROLINA 7:05 p.m. MIRACLE ON ICE SPECIALTY JERSEY TO BENEFIT BE LIKE BRIT PRESENTED BY COUNTRY BANK

MARCH

SUN 1 READING 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY TBA - GIRL SCOUT NIGHT

SAT 7 READING 7:05 p.m. WORCESTER RED SOX NIGHT - MORE DETAILS TBA

FRI 13 MAINE 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION - 80's NIGHT PRESENTED BY 104.5 WXLO

SUN 15 NORFOLK 3:05 p.m. KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY - TEAM PHOTO PRESENTED BY JIMMY JOHN'S - POST GAME AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - ON SCOUT NIGHT

WED 18 MAINE 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - $5 OFF TICKETS AT BOX OFFICE WITH PRICE CHOPPER MARKET 32 ADVANTEDGE CARD

SAT 21 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. WORCESTER ICECATS SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHT TO BENEFIT MARCH OF DIMES

APRIL

FRI 3 MAINE 7:05 p.m. 2-3-4 WEEKDAY - INSTAGRAM FRIDAY PRESENTED BY THE EDGE AT UNION STATION

SAT 4 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m. NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS FEATURING THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS STREET TEAM AND CHEERLEADERS AND A BOSTON BRUINS ALUMNI GAME TO BENEFIT WHY ME

SUN 5 MAINE 3:05 p.m. FAN APPRECIATION AND YOUTH SPORTS DAY - KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY WITH A T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY THE WORCESTER BRAVEHEARTS

WEDNESDAYS - $5 off all tickets at Box Office with your Price Chopper Market 32 AdvantEdge Card

WEEKDAYS (WED, THU, FRI) - 2-3-4 Weekdays with $2 popcorn, $3 soda, $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge!

FRIDAYS - INSTAGRAM FRIDAYS - post an IG photo at the Railers Instagram booth to win $! Every Friday will have a different scene/theme for your IG photo presented by the EDGE at Union Station

SATURDAYS - BIG GAME SATURDAYS with BIG promotions and player signings every night!

SUNDAYS - Every Sunday the first 1,000 kids 12 and under receive a giveaway! Sunday FUNday - 4 tickets and 4 beers starting at only $60! (available presale only)

