Cook and Campbell Join Championship Reunion

August 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the next two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship Rush team that will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title. Forwards Derek Campbell and Brendan Cook will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Campbell and Cook join Danny Battochio and Colt King from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush attending the opening weekend festivities.

Follow the link to buy your tickets for the weekend series against the Grizzlies, and to see Colt, Danny, Derek, and Brendan here: http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

Campbell spent only the 2009-10 season with the Rush, fulfilling a desire to return to North American professional hockey following two seasons in the EIHL. The 6'0", 195-pound forward played in 28 games with 4 goals, 6 assists, and 10 points to his credit. Campbell followed up his injury-shortened regular season by playing in all 17 playoff games, registering an additional 3 goals, 2 assists, and 5 points. Twice he notched a goal and assist in a playoff game, including in Game 5 against the Allen Americans to help the Rush to a 7-2 win, which set the table for the decisive Game 6 three nights later.

"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years already, because it feels like we just won it. I'm excited to re-live and think about our time winning the cup on Opening Weekend," Campbell remarked on his return to celebrate the 2010 CHL Championship. "I was playing overseas in Europe prior to the season, and I had a baby on the way so I knew I wanted to come back and play a little closer to family and decided to join the Rush. I knew very early we had a very talented and special team.

"I definitely didn't draw it up like that, but winning that championship helped me make my decision and it let me walk away from the game completely content and with no regrets," Campbell continued. "It was the perfect ending to my hockey career. I can't wait to come back to Rapid City and re-live this all over again!"

Hailing from Duncan, British Columbia, Campbell retired after winning the 2010 CHL Championship, turning the final page on a seven-year professional career played in the ECHL with the Toledo Storm and Victoria Salmon Kings, in the Netherlands with Ruijters Eaters Geleen, in the EIHL with the Basingstoke Bison and Cardiff Devils, and in the CHL with the Memphis RiverKings and Rush. In his entire career, he played a total of 300 games, tabulating 59 goals, 79 assists, and 134 points with 491 PIM. Before turning professional, Campbell played three seasons of junior hockey in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Alberni Valley Bulldogs, and Trail Smoke Eaters.

Cook also came to the Rush for only the 2009-10 season, and it proved to be one of his best statistically in his professional career. The 5'10", 185-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game in the regular season, earning 29 goals, 38 assists, and 67 points in 62 games along with a +9 rating. He carried this pace over to the playoffs, adding another 9 goals, 10 assists, and 19 points while playing in all 17 playoff games. Cook had two defining moments in the 2010 CHL Finals. In Game 5 against Allen, he recorded the first playoff hat-trick in franchise history, capping off a four-point effort in a 7-2 win to set up the decisive Game 6 in Rapid City. In Game 6, with the team trailing 3-0 in the third period, Cook scored the game-tying goal with 3:06 left in regulation, eventually leading to the team's double-overtime win.

"It's so hard to believe it has been 10 years. My wife and I were just talking about how we have so many memories that are so vivid from that season that doesn't seem that long ago," Cook chimed in about his return for the Opening Weekend celebration. "We had spent the previous season in Europe and we were due to have our first child in January of that season, so we wanted to play somewhere closer to home for our families. When we considered Rapid City as an option and visited the city in the spring, we were so impressed with the quality of people within the organization, the level of professionalism and they had a plan to win. I loved playing in front of those fans. There was no better place to score the opening goal of the game be the one to blow the roof off the place.

"We will always remember that special year," Cook concluded. "We won a Championship. My son was born that year. We loved every minute of being a part of the organization, and I can't wait to come back to such an amazing city and people that I once called home!"

Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, Cook transitioned his career to European hockey for an additional seven seasons before retiring following the 2016-17 season. In total, he played 12 seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL, CHL, EIHL, Germany, Denmark, and Italy, and compiled career totals of 337 goals, 312 assists, and 649 points in 639 games. In addition to his CHL Championship with the Rush, Cook earned the bronze medal in Denmark in 2012 with SønderjyskE, the DEL2 Championship in 2014 with the Fischtown Penguins, and the Italian Championship in 2016 with Ritten/Renon. Prior to playing professionally, he enjoyed an immensely successful college hockey career in the NCAA with Bemidji State University, earning 102 points (55g-47ast) in 132 games. With the Beavers, Cook was named to the CHA's All-Academic Team on three occasions (2003, 2004, 2005), won the 2005 CHA Championship, and was twice named a CHA All-Star (1st Team in 2004, 2nd Team in 2005).

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.