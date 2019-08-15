Oilers to Play Wichita in Preseason Contest

August 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, will play their long-time rival the Wichita Thunder in a preseason contest, scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. at the Wichita Ice Center.

The game will be Tulsa's lone preseason matchup, and tickets will be $10. Out-of-town fans can purchase tickets through the Wichita Thunder office by calling 316-264-4625.

The Oilers have defeated the Thunder in the past two preseason contests, winning 5-2 in 2017 and 4-2 in 2018.

Tulsa will square off against the Thunder 13 times during the regular season, with the first game taking place Friday, November 8. The Oilers topped Wichita in last season's series, winning 9 of the 13 matchups.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.