Justin Taylor Re-Signs with K-Wings

August 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the signing of veteran forward Justin Taylor for the 2019-20 season.

Taylor, 30, returns to Kalamazoo for his tenth pro season after playing in 35 games for the K-Wings in 2018-19. The 5'11, 188 lbs. forward led the team with 21 goals before a January injury cut short his season. Taylor finished with 27 points (21g, 6a) for Kalamazoo and also appeared in one game for the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage.

"My family and I are very excited to be coming back to Kalamazoo," said Taylor. "Throughout my time here I've been able to grow, not only as a hockey player, but as a person. Getting another opportunity to don the K-Wings uniform adds fuel to help lead this city to a championship."

The Mindemoya, Ontario native is second all-time in K-Wings history in games played (493), behind only Kevin Schamehorn (495). Taylor is also third in team history in goals (193) and sixth in points (364).

"Justin has been a very consistent leader and scorer for us for a number of years," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "When he was injured last season, it created a huge hole in our lineup. He has worked extremely hard to prepare his body for the upcoming season."

The 2007 sixth round pick of the Washington Capitals first joined Kalamazoo as a rookie in 2010-11 and has put together seven different 20-goal seasons and six 40-point seasons. Taylor set career highs with the K-Wings in 2016-17 with 61 points (31g, 29a) in 70 games. He has also appeared in 18 AHL games between Bridgeport, Utica and San Antonio.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

--

