James Henry Returns for Fifth Season with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward James Henry to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

As Thunder captain last season, Henry put up 69 points (15 goals, 54 assists) and was a +16. The 28-year-old has recorded 198 points (61 goals, 137 assists) in his Adirondack career thus far to make him the organization's all-time leading scorer. The 5'9 forward has also skated in 233 ECHL games in an Adirondack uniform, putting him atop the franchise's all-time games played list. Henry has played every regular-season game over the past two years.

Last season, Henry was named the recipient of the ECHL's Community Award. As a year-round resident of Glens Falls, New York, he is an integral part of the Thunder's community outreach throughout the year. Each year, along with his wife Ashley, the Henry's select a community initiative to try to benefit to the best of their abilities. This past season, from some of their past personal experiences, they chose Mission 22, which aids in the prevention of veteran suicide. Through their ideas, which included a Mission 22-themed warmup jersey auction, the Thunder donated over $7,500 to Mission 22.

"I'm very excited to be back for another year," Henry said. "Most importantly, I'm looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the league and doing what we can to bring a championship back to Glens Falls."

Henry has spent the entirety of his six-year professional career in the ECHL with the Thunder organization. His first two seasons came when the team was located in Stockton, CA while he has skated in Glens Falls for the previous four campaigns. Henry recorded 79 points (24 goals, 55 assists) during his first two pro seasons with the Stockton Thunder.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Henry skated in parts of six seasons in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants and Moose Jaw Warriors. Henry ranks fifth all-time with 281 games played with Vancouver, while he places tenth with 184 career points (62 goals, 122 assists).

