Admirals Ink Merrimack Defenseman Matt McArdle

August 15, 2019





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed defenseman Matt McArdle for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

McArdle, 24, recorded 1 goal in the 2018-2019 season in 33 games played in his senior season at NCAA D1 Merrimack College.

The 6'0, 181lbs Annapolis, MD native spent the prior 3 seasons (2015-2018) playing NCAA D1 for Lake Superior State University before finishing his collegiate career with Merrimack. In total, McArdle skated in 116 career NCAA D1 games, posting 11 total points and 93 penalty minutes. Prior to that, McArdle skated 2 season's in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between 3 teams, the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Fargo Force, and Sioux City Musketeers, playing a combined 86 USHL contests, posting 11 points and 74 PIMS. The Shattuck St. Mary's product was a 2014 2nd round, 19th overall USHL draft pick by the Fargo Force.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

