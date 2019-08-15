F Trevor Yates Selects Royals for 2nd Pro Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Trevor Yates has agreed to an ECHL deal with the Royals for the 2019-20 season. Reading has agreed to contracts with 12 skaters (8 forwards) this offseason.

Yates played 42 ECHL games (8g, 22 pts.) and six AHL contests as a rookie, spending time with Grand Rapids, Toledo, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wheeling for his rookie year. After Wilkes-Barre/Scranton acquired Yates from Grand Rapids in February 2019, the Penguins placed him with the Nailers and Yates totaled 15 points (6g) in 15 ECHL games.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (4): #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (8): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #19 Brendan Robbins, #21 Frank DiChiara, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Yates: "It seemed like the right fit for me talking with Coach MacDonald. He told me a bit about the town and the living situation and it seemed great. I talked to a few guys that played in Reading and they had a lot of fun and loved it. They were a fast team to play against with a lot of skill last season and it seems like it could compliment my game."

MacDonald: "We're hoping Trevor can be a good, two-way center that plays in all situations for us. He's good down the middle and he can score goals and kill penalties for us."

Career notes

As an alternate captain at Cornell in 2017-18, the left-handed shot tied for the school lead in goals (13) and points (26) along with a plus-17 rating. As a junior, he was second in goals (12) for Cornell and the team qualified for the NCAA tournament.

Prior to skating for the Big Red, the Beaconsfield, QC native played three seasons at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. Yates won the Tier I Under 18 national championship with the Neponset Valley River Rats (AAA hockey) with an overtime, championship-clinching goal against the St. Louis AAA Blues.

