Grizzlies Sign 4 for Upcoming Season

August 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forwards Colin Jacobs, Ryan Cloonan and Jacob Benson for the 2019-2020 season.

Jacobs, 26, split last season with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and Kalamazoo Wings. He has appeared in 277 professional games over the past 7 seasons. He has scored 43 goals and 66 assists, with his best season coming with the ECHL's Elmira Jackals in the 2015-2016 season, scoring 14 goals and 15 assists in 63 games. Jacobs was a 4th round pick (107th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Cloonan, 24, played at Boston University from 2016-2019. He was born and raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. While a member of the BU Terriers, they made three appearances in the NCAA Division 1 Men's Hockey Tournament and they won the 2018 Hockey East Conference Championship in 2018.

Benson, 23, played for St. Cloud State for four seasons from 2016-2019, serving as alternate captain in the 2018-19 season. Benson scored 27 goals and 29 assists in 138 collegiate games. After his senior season at St. Cloud State ended he appeared in 3 games with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Season and partial season ticket packages are available now to see the 2019-2020 Utah Grizzlies in action at Maverik Center. Go to the new and improved utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 to experience the action and excitement of professional hockey at Maverik Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.