Grizzlies Sign 4 for Upcoming Season
August 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forwards Colin Jacobs, Ryan Cloonan and Jacob Benson for the 2019-2020 season.
Jacobs, 26, split last season with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and Kalamazoo Wings. He has appeared in 277 professional games over the past 7 seasons. He has scored 43 goals and 66 assists, with his best season coming with the ECHL's Elmira Jackals in the 2015-2016 season, scoring 14 goals and 15 assists in 63 games. Jacobs was a 4th round pick (107th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
Cloonan, 24, played at Boston University from 2016-2019. He was born and raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. While a member of the BU Terriers, they made three appearances in the NCAA Division 1 Men's Hockey Tournament and they won the 2018 Hockey East Conference Championship in 2018.
Benson, 23, played for St. Cloud State for four seasons from 2016-2019, serving as alternate captain in the 2018-19 season. Benson scored 27 goals and 29 assists in 138 collegiate games. After his senior season at St. Cloud State ended he appeared in 3 games with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Season and partial season ticket packages are available now to see the 2019-2020 Utah Grizzlies in action at Maverik Center. Go to the new and improved utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 to experience the action and excitement of professional hockey at Maverik Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 15, 2019
- Grizzlies Sign 4 for Upcoming Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Cook and Campbell Join Championship Reunion - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Ink Merrimack Defenseman Matt McArdle - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers to Play Wichita in Preseason Contest - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Announces Exhibition Contest vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Bring Back Jackson Playfair - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Continues to Strengthen D - Atlanta Gladiators
- James Henry Returns for Fifth Season with Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Justin Taylor Re-Signs with K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Adirondack, New Jersey Renew Affiliation Agreement - Adirondack Thunder
- Gladiators Re-Up with Eastern Conference Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.