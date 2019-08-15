Thunder Announces Exhibition Contest vs. Tulsa

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team will be hosting an exhibition game against the Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Wichita Ice Center.

Tickets for the game are just $10 and are on sale now only through the Thunder office. The price of admission also includes the Wichita Junior Thunder game as they host the Oklahoma City Junior Blazers at 4 p.m.

Wichita and Tulsa have met 14 times in preseason play with the Thunder having an edge in the series, 8-5-1. The two teams faced off last year with the Oilers winning, 4-2. Overall, Wichita is 21-22-3 in exhibition games and holds an all-time record of 16-7-3 at home. This will be the eighth-straight preseason game being played in the Air Capital.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

