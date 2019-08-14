Board of Governors Approves Florida's Transfer of Controlling Interest

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Florida Everblades' Membership from a group led by Peter Karmanos to a group led by David Hoffmann.

"On behalf of the League, I'd like to thank Peter Karmanos for bringing ECHL hockey and Hertz Arena to Southwest Florida over 20 years ago," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The Everblades have been one of the most successful ECHL teams both on and off the ice during his ownership, and we look forward to the expansion of that success with the Hoffmann family and their commitment to the Southwest Florida region."

The Hoffmann Family Of Companies owns the following companies in Southwest Florida and employs over 1,000 people locally: Sunmaster, Naples Transportation & Tours, Signs & Things, Naples Princess, Adelheidi's Organics, Tacos & Tequila Cantina, EventLux, WeddingLux, GlobalWorks, The Bevy, Kaleidoscope Floral, Hoffmann Executive Suites, Coral Cay Adventure Golf, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, Everglades Excursions, Hoffmann Creative Agency, Port 'O Call Marina, and Segway of Naples.

The Hoffmann family owns national corporations including DHR International/Jobplex/Elevate Partners in Chicago and Orange Line Oil in Pomona, California, and other businesses around the globe.

