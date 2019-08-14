Rookie Romeo Added to Cyclones Roster

August 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed goaltender Sean Romeo to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"I couldn't be more excited to start my professional career in Cincinnati," remarked Romeo. "This program has such a prestigious reputation, and it is an honor to get to put on the Cyclones jersey. I look forward to continuing the winning legacy this program has established."

A native of Cary, NC, Romeo spent the last two seasons at Ohio State University where he appeared in 54 games and posted a 30-17-7 record along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. His best season came as a junior in 2017-18 where he recorded a mark of 22-10-5 along with a 2.06 GAA and a .927 SV%. He was also a semifinalist for the 2018 Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goaltender that year, and was also named the NCAA Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Romeo leaves Ohio State with a school-record shutout streak of 204:27, and he is the first goaltender in school history with shutouts in three straight games. He ranks fourth in program history with a 2.22 GAA, and is tied for fourth with a .919 SV%. He helped backstop the Buckeyes to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths, including a trip to the 2018 Frozen Four.

"Sean had an excellent collegiate career highlighted by a run to the Frozen Four with Ohio State," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He adds depth to a critical position and we look forward to adding a goalie of his caliber."

Romeo began his collegiate career at the University of Maine where he skated in 25 games from 2014-2016, before transferring to Ohio State. He had a record of 7-13-1 in 23 games as a freshman, but only appeared in two games as a sophomore, and recorded a 3.11 GAA along with a .900 SV% while at Maine.

Prior to his collegiate career, Romeo played four years of junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 100 career games, he turned out a mark of 43-46-2-1, along with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Our sights now turn to FIRST FACE-OFF which is set for Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.