Fuel Add Keoni Texiera to Blueline

August 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Keoni Texeira for the 2019-20 season.

Texeira, 22, signs with Indy after spending the 2018-19 season with the Wichita Thunder. During his rookie season with the Thunder, the 6-foot, 209-pound defenseman earned seven goals, 39 assists and 62 penalty minutes in 70 ECHL contests. Averaging .66 points per game, Texeira was ranked fifth among ECHL defensemen in points (46) and second among ECHL rookie defensemen during the 2018-19 season.

Before turning pro, Texeira spent five years with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League. The native of Fontana, California appeared in 344 WHL contests from 2013-14 to 2017-18, good for second place on the Winterhawks all-time games played list. In five seasons with Portland, Texeira tallied 39 goals, 104 assists and 215 penalty minutes as well as serving as captain during the 2017-18 season. Prior to playing junior hockey, Texeira played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings U16 earning 24 points (8g, 16a) in 32 games.

With the signing of Texeira, the Fuel have five forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

