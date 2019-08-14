Myles McGurty Set for Second Pro Season with Rush

August 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that second-year defenseman Myles McGurty has re-signed with the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

McGurty came to the Rush as a part of the trade deadline deals made in March of last season, arriving to the Black Hills from the Orlando Solar Bears along with Taylor Crunk (through Fort Wayne) in exchange for Shaquille Merasty. The 6'1", 201-pound defenseman began his professional career last season in Erste Liga in Europe with Fehervari Titanok, earning 2 assists in 5 games before heading to the "Sunshine State", where he clocked 14 games and earned 3 assists with Orlando. He joined the Rush for the final 11 games of the season and provided one assist, which came on Alex Rauter's game-winning goal in overtime of the final regular season game against the Kansas City Mavericks.

"I decided to come back to Rapid City because I really enjoyed myself there, and believe that this team can do big things this season. I look forward to helping contribute towards something special," McGurty remarked on his return to Rapid City. "After I was traded to the Rush, the coaching staff and my teammates believed in my ability and gave me the opportunity to succeed. While I would've liked to produce more on the scoresheet, winning games is always the most important thing, so I was happy to be a part of such a solid stretch after the deadline.

"Starting out with the Rush in training camp will give me a chance to get to know my teammates better, and will help greatly in my preparation for next season," McGurty elaborated. "My expectation for next year is for the Rush to be a top team in the league. I believe that making playoffs and contending for a championship starts in training camp, so I'm excited to get back to work and play in front of our loyal fans again."

"One thing I noticed immediately about Myles was his confidence. It was booming when he came to Rapid City, and it's why he was a mainstay in the lineup at the end of the year," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault commented on McGurty. "Although he only had one point, an assist on the game-winner that helped us finish with 30 wins in the last game of the season, he averaged over a shot-per-game, which for me means he was buzzing offensively all the time. I expect him to get rewarded more for his offense this season, and hope he continues to build off of the momentum he finished the 2018-19 season with in training camp."

Prior to playing professionally, the Weehawken, New Jersey native jumped around the Canadian college and junior ranks, playing with Dalhousie University in USports (101gp, 8g-33ast-41pts), the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL (9gp, 1ast), and the Moncton Wildcats, Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and Chicoutimi Sangueneens in the QMJHL (95gp, 3g-15ast-18pts).

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.