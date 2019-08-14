Walleye Ink Defenseman Anselmini

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Brandon Anselmini (AN-sell-mean-ee) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Anselmini, the native of Guelph, ON, joins the Walleye after spending the majority of the last two season playing two of Toledo's North Division rivals Indy and Kalamazoo. In 45 games a season ago for the Kwings, he posted three goals with 21 assists, 74 penalty minutes while skating as a plus seven.

The 26-year-old also appeared in 10 games for Utica in the AHL with two points (1G, 1A) and 11 penalty minutes. With Indy in the 2017-18 season he skated in 29 games with 17 points (2G, 15A) and 56 penalty minutes. In 124 career ECHL games, Anselmini has 10 goals, 49 assists to go along with 224 penalty minutes.

"Brandon brings great energy and skill to both ends of the ice," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "We have watched him play against us the last couple of years and are excited to welcome him to Toledo."

The 5'10", 183-pound defenseman brings another 27 games of AHL experience with him to the Walleye with time at Rockford (seven games) and Texas (10 games) to go along with his games in Utica a season ago.

Prior to turning professional, Anselmini had a four year career at Ferris State from 2012-2016. In 149 games for the Bulldogs, he scored 13 goals with 43 assists and 212 penalty minutes. Anselmini finished his college career with a plus 16 rating. Twice he was a WCHA All-Academic Team member and helped the Bulldogs to a WCHA Championship as a senior in the 2015-2016 campaign.

