DeWitt Joins Admirals as New Director of Communications and Broadcaster

The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, are excited to announce the addition of Weston DeWitt, 25, as the teams new Director of Communications and play by play broadcaster.

DeWitt was born and raised in Rapid City, SD, where at a young age he fostered a deep love for broadcasting and the game of hockey. He started playing hockey at the age of five, and eventually played hockey at Bethel University in Arden Hills, MN for two years.

DeWitt transferred to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University (ASU) in 2015, and has called Arizona home since. While at ASU, DeWitt was an intern for the major sports news outlets in Arizona such as, Arizona Sports 98.7FM and FOX Sports Arizona. DeWitt also immersed himself into the student-radio station, Blaze Radio. He broadcasted numerous Arizona State athletics and hosted his own award-nominated sports talk show. In his Senior year, DeWitt became Sports Director of the station and was named "Best Sports Director" in the country by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS). DeWitt graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Journalism.

Before joining the Admirals, DeWitt was a Broadcast Associate at MLB and NHL Network. He is also a contributing writer to FanSided, covering the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bellator MMA and the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). He has had articles published by the Associated Press, Fox Sports, AZ Central, NBC Sports Philadelphia and more. DeWitt says his favorite moment as a journalist to date was sitting cage-side at Madison Square Garden in New York City, covering Bellator 222 in May 2019.

"We look forward to Weston becoming a part of the Admirals family", stated Director of Operations Brad Jones. "Weston will bring energy and passion to the organization, and his work ethic and commitment will shine through in his day to day work. We look forward to Weston getting started and bringing our fans great content, starting with a behind the scenes inside look at Admirals Training camp at the end of September and a new weekly Podcast during the season".

"I am extremely excited and thankful to join the Norfolk Admirals organization as their Director of Communications and Broadcaster. I want to thank the ownership group for giving me this incredible opportunity to help grow and strengthen the Admirals team and community. This would not have been possible without the love, support and encouragement from my family, friends and mentors".

"Being the voice of a hockey team with as much fanfare as the Admirals is something I take with the utmost honor and privilege. The ownership group is trusting me to bring a vibrant and passionate broadcast of their team. I am 100% committed and totally jazzed to bring Admiral fans the most exciting broadcast they can possibly have. Let's get the show on the road!"

DeWitt is an avid fan of all sports, particularly the NHL, MLB and Combat Sports. He loves to be outside in the sunshine and is always looking for new shows to watch on Netflix or Hulu. He says suggestions are always open...!

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

