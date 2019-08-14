IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Shane Walsh

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Shane Walsh for the 2019-20 season.

Walsh, 27, joins the Icemen after posting 24 points in 50 ECHL games last season split between the Florida Everblades and Reading Royals. The 5-10, 180-pound forward has collected 91 points (38g, 53a) in 165 career ECHL games in stints with Florida, Reading, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Cincinnati Cyclones and Utah Grizzlies.

The West Roxbury, MA native played four collegiate seasons at UMass-Amherst (Hockey East) where he compiled 67 points (36g, 31a) from 2012-2016.

Walsh now joins Everett Clark, Chase Witala, Jakob Reichert and Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

