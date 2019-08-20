Rumble Ponies Game Notes #126: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-36, 60-65) at Bowie Baysox (39-19, 69-57) - 7:05PM

August 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(25-36, 60-65), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(39-19, 69-57), 2nd Western Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Tuesday - 7:05 PM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

RHP Zach Lee (3-1, 2.36 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Herb (3-2, 4.91 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Bowie Baysox continue their three-game series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies dropped their seventh straight game as they fell to the Baysox 11-4 Monday night. The Ponies took an early 2-0 lead, but the Baysox surged in front with seven runs in the third. Binghamton pulled within 7-4 with two runs in the fifth, but Bowie then added three more in the sixth and one in the eighth. Carlos Perez went 3-4 with three RBI. Jesse Valentin and Zach Jarrett each belted a two-run double. David Peterson suffered the loss as he allowed seven runs on over 2.2 innings. Mike Baumann recorded the win as he gave up four runs on six hits over five innings.

PONIES DROP SEVEN STRAIGHT: The Rumble Ponies have lost seven consecutive games, their longest skid of the season. During this stretch, they have been outscored 33-7 and have been shut out three times. Binghamton has lost six straight series. Their last series win was when they took three of four from Bowie (7/25-7/28) at NYSEG Stadium.

ZANON DRIVES IN FIRST RUN AT DOUBLE-A: With his RBI single in the second inning Monday, Jacob Zanon drove in his first run at Double-A. In three games with the Rumble Ponies, he is 3-9 (.333) with one double and one RBI. In 97 games with St. Lucie (A+), he hit .248 with seven home runs and 48 RBI.

MAZEIKA RANKS FOURTH IN RBI: Patrick Mazeika drove in his 63rd run of the year with his RBI groundout in the fifth inning Monday. He ranks fourth in the Eastern League. The righty is one RBI behind third place and three behind second. Trenton's Chris Gittens leads the league with 73 RBI.

THOMPSON'S TWO-HIT NIGHT: David Thompson went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday. He has gotten a hit in five of the last six games and is 7-20 (.350) during that stretch,

PEREZ VS. PONIES: Carlos Perez went 3-4 with three RBI Monday night. He hit a solo home run, belted an RBI single and drove in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk. The righty is now a team-best .409 (9-22) with four RBI, two doubles and two homers in six games against Binghamton.

FORMER PONIES CONTRIBUTE TO SYRACUSE WIN: Stephen Nogosek registered his second save of the season as he pitched two perfect innings of relief in the Syracuse Mets' 1-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Monday. The righty struck out three of the six batters he faced. Meanwhile, Sam Haggerty went 1-2 in his first game with Syracuse.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Baysox wrap up their three-game series at Prince George's Stadium Wednesday afternoon at 12:05PM. RHP Tommy Wilson takes the mound against fellow righty Cody Sedlock.

