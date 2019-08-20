Baysox to Change Their Name this Month

BOWIE, Md. - As part of Celebrate Maryland Night on Saturday, August 24, the Bowie Baysox will take the step of changing their name to the "Maryland Crab Cakes" when they take on the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:35 p.m.

The team will take the field in specially-designed jerseys bearing their one-night only name honoring the local seafood delicacy. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned during an in-game auction.

Additionally, the first 500 fans (ages 13+) will receive Maryland flag-inspired "Bay-Socks" upon entering the stadium, courtesy of Money One Federal Credit Union. A state-themed fireworks show kicks off the celebration of our home Old Line State.

