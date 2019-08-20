RubberDucks Fall Late after Long Delay

After a rain delay of over two hours, the Harrisburg Senators closed out the RubberDucks 5-3 at Canal Park in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Turning Point

Trailing 5-2 coming into the bottom of the eighth, the RubberDucks put two men on base to start the inning in an attempt to get back into the game. However, the Senators would force a flyout and two straight groundouts to end the threat, and the RubberDucks only scored one in the ninth to end the game.

Mound Presence

Tanner Tully started the game for the Ducks and was jumped on early by the Senators. A leadoff double led to a run in the first, then Harrisburg posted two more in the second on RBI singles from TJ Rivera and Andrew Stevenson. The Senators tacked on another in the third, but from there Tully settled down and worked scoreless fourth and fifth innings before Akron turned to the bullpen in the sixth. Jefry Rodriguez made a rehab appearance and started his outing with a solo home run from Harrisburg's Dante Bichette Jr before retiring the next five batters. Robert Broom (1.1 innings) and Argenis Angulo (1 inning) had scoreless outings to close the game.

Duck Tales

Akron was stifled early by Harrisburg starter Andrew Lee and held hitless until the third as Harrisburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Ducks finally got on the board in the fourth, as a trio of walks came back to bite Lee when Indians rehabber Bradley Zimmer pulled a two-RBI double down the first base line. The Ducks wouldn't put any men on base again until the eighth, when Mitch Longo and Alexis Pantoja hit back-to-back singles. However, the Senators would get out of the jam unscathed. The RubberDucks trimmed the deficit in the ninth with a Nolan Jones solo home run, but they wouldn't be able to complete the comeback.

Notebook

Bradley Zimmer, making his season debut with a full-season affiliated squad coming back from injury, doubled in a game for the first time since May 5, 2018 with the Indians, and for the first time in an Akron jersey since July 17, 2016 ... Robert Broom extending his scoreless streak to eight innings; he has posted a 0.47 ERA since the start of July ... Nolan Jones reached base safely four times for the first time in his double-A career ... Time of Game: 2:55 (2:20 delay) ... Attendance: 3,914.

On the Pond

The Ducks and Senators will meet in their series finale at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Eli Morgan (6-3, 3.49) will start for Akron against Harrisburg's Tyler Mapes (6-6, 4.64).

