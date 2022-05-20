Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-25) vs Worcester Red Sox (18-21)

Game 39 | Road Game 21 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Friday, May 20, 2022 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Deivi García (0-2, 9.17) vs LHP Thomas Pannone (2-1, 5.19)

GARCÍA: Took loss, allowing 6 R (4 ER), 4 H, HR, 3 BB, 4 K in 3.2 innings of work @ Rochester 5/7 (9-2 L)

PANNONE: Given no decision after going 5.0 IP with 5 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K vs Rochester 5/12 at home (6-2 L)

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 19, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell by a 3-2 final to the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night in walk-off fashion. Miguel Andújar tied the game in the ninth and eventually scored the then go-ahead run in a late rally in a losing effort.

SWB starter Hayden Wesneski worked out of trouble in the second and fourth innings in his eighth start of the season. He worked 4.0+ innings before departing in the fifth. He was knocked out of the game after the only run scored. Yolmer Sánchez tripled to lead off the inning and was promptly driven in courtesy of a Jarren Duran double. RailRiders hitters did not have many chances to score early in the game. In the fifth inning, Rob Brantly attempted to score on a long single from David Freitas off the high wall in right. He was thrown out by the combo of Duran and Jonathan Araúz at home plate.

Down to their final three outs, Estevan Florial doubled and took third on a passed ball with one out in the ninth inning. Andújar then flared a tough pitch on the hands into center field to tie the game at one. With one strike to get to bring up the bottom of the ninth, a pitch got away from Worcester catcher Ronaldo Hérnandez. Andújar came home to score the go-ahead run for a 2-1 lead.

After a walk to begin the bottom of the ninth, Roberto Ramos sent a two-run home run over the left field wall to win the game for the WooSox. After dropping ten straight entering the series, Worcester has won the first three of this series to guarantee at least a series split. Greg Weissert (1-1) allowed the home run and was charged with the loss. Worcester reliever Zack Kelly (1-1) took the win.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for their first trip to Polar Park as they take on the Worcester Red Sox. The two teams are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this season with the first two series of the year in Massachusetts. Polar Park opened in 2021 as this is just the second season of this ballpark's existence. The RailRiders played here 19 times last season, going 11-8 at Polar Park. They will play 12 games in Worcester this season.

UN VERANO CON TI - The RailRiders will entrust Deivi García as he returns to the RailRiders rotation today after not pitching during the last series at home against Syracuse. He has not pitched since May 7 (13 days) when he faced Rochester. García has seen the WooSox four times in his career, three times pitching at Polar Park. He holds a 4.50 career ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 18 innings against Worcester. He last pitched at this ballpark on August 21, 2021, taking the loss in 4.2 innings of work.

FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS - Yesterday was tonight's RailRiders starting pitcher Deivi García's 23rd birthday. It was also coincidentally WooSox catcher Connor Wong's 26th birthday. Strangely enough, Gil becomes to the second starter in this series who will start the day after his birthday. Wednesday night's Worcester starter Brayan Bello celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday (May 17).

WALKING OFF, BUT NOT HAPPY - The RailRiders suffered their fourth walk off loss of the season on Thursday night 3-2 in their 38th game. Thirty-eight games into the 2021 year, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had lost just once on a walk off. They were walked off on four times in the entirety of the 2021 season, one of those to Worcester on July 14 (wild pitch from Braden Bristo).

IS THE WORD - Greg Bird had his batting average drop to .143 on the season after an 0 for 4 performance on May 13. Since then, Bird has a four-game hitting streak where he is 5 for 16 with a solo home run and two doubles, raising his season average 29 points. His two double performance on Wednesday evening was the fourth time this season a RailRider hit two doubles in a game.

STREAKY - Greg Bird enters today on a four-game hitting streak... Miguel Andújar enters on a four-game hitting streak and nine-game on base streak... Esteven Florial and Ronald Guzmán have hits in back-to-back games... Shelby Miller and Reggie McClain have not been charged with a run in four straight appearances... Derek Dietrich is hitless in his first three games with the RailRiders...

NOT 'FIL'ING WELL - During Wednesday's game, RailRiders starter Luis Gil removed himself in the fifth inning with an apparent elbow injury. Marly Rivera of ESPN tweeted Thursday morning, "Aaron Boone says that he has not gotten any info on Luis Gil. Boone says he'll see Dr. Ahmad tomorrow for an evaluation."

QUICK HITS - Of their 25 losses this season, the RailRiders have lost eight of those by just one run... Including this series, the RailRiders are 11-11 all-time at Polar Park... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is searching for their 200th franchise victory over the Worcester/Pawtucket franchise... Worcester is the only opposing team the RailRiders visit twice (series) before hosting this season... SWB has one more win (7) on the road than they do at home (6)... After winning their first four games on the road, the RailRiders have a 3-13 mark away from PNC Field... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has made 23 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be on the road this week to face the Worcester Red Sox in their first trip to Massachusetts this year. They will return home on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. It's "Twosday". Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies & The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (28-10) were walked off on by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday 9-6 thanks to Anthony Santander's seventh home run of the season. Giancarlo Stanton hit his eleventh homer and drove in three runs in the game. The Yankees return home to start a weekend set with the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 PM. Nestor Cortes faces Dallas Keuchel in the Bronx... The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Somerset Patriots (23-12) by a 12-4 final. Max Burt doubled twice with an RBI and a run scored in the losing effort. The two play game four tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (16-19) bounced back for a 3-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones to snap a six-game losing streak. Matt Sauer fired 7.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out nine and walking none. The right-hander needed only 81 pitches to complete the longest outing by a Renegades pitcher this season. Beck Wey is on the hill tonight at 7:00 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (14-21) fell short to the St. Lucie Mets 7-5. It was their fifth straight loss. Tarpons pitching surrendered four home runs in the game. Juan Carela is back on the mound tonight at 6:30 PM...

