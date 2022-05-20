I-Cubs Take Third Straight Over Columbus
May 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (22-17) won their third straight game over the Columbus Clippers (25-15) by a score of 7-3, Friday at Principal Park.
Iowa scored first on an RBI single from Jared Young in the second inning, but Columbus answered with two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 3-1.
From there, the I-Cubs scored six unanswered runs, scoring a run in each the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the bottom of the seventh, up 4-3, Iowa got some insurance on a two-run single from P.J. Higgins and a sacrifice fly from Robel Garcia.
After starter Cam Sanders allowed three runs over four innings, Iowa's bullpen took over, combining to score five scoreless frames.
Aneuris Rosario, Ben Leeper and Cayne Ueckert allowed just two total hits and two walks while striking out four to keep the Clippers off the board and secure their third win in a row, earning at least a series split.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- In his third Major League rehab game with Iowa, Clint Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Both of his hits were doubles.
- Iowa's bullpen didn't allow a run tonight, combining to throw five innings of two-hit ball. They walked two batters while striking out four. It marked the third straight game Iowa's bullpen has not allowed a run.
- P.J. Higgins went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, clubbing a double along the way. His average on the year is now up to .417.
Iowa and Columbus will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
