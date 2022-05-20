Redbirds Squander Late Lead, Lose Third Straight to Stripers
May 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped their third straight game in game four of a six-game series to the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night at Coolray Field by a final score of 3-2.
Friday night's loss marks the first time this season that the Redbirds have blown a lead in the eighth inning or later and just the second time a Memphis reliever has blown a save.
Junior Fernandez entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Redbirds ahead 2-1. Three hits, a center fielder Ben DeLuzio error and two runs later, the Stripers took a 3-2 lead.
Memphis took its lone lead of the game in the top of the sixth inning on a catcher Ali Sanchez RBI single. The Redbirds began the inning with three consecutive base hits. Designated hitter Alec Burleson led off the inning by serving one into center field for a single, followed by a base hit from first baseman Luken Baker and the Sanchez RBI single.
Burleson continued to dominate Gwinnett hitting as he registered three hits in the loss. The left-handed hitter is now 13-for-31 with four home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored in eight games against the Stripers this season.
Memphis starter Connor Thomas was stellar through six innings, his third consecutive appearance tossing six strong innings. The left-hander struck out six hitters and allowed just four hits and one earned run to earn a no-decision.
The Memphis Redbirds (21-19) return to Coolray Field for the fourth game of a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (20-20) on Saturday, May 21 for a 5:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
