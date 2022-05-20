Syracuse Mets Introduce Diaper Day on Sunday, 6/12, to Support CNY Diaper Bank

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets introduce Diaper Day at NBT Bank Stadium to be held on Sunday, June 12. The Syracuse Mets will play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees) at home at 1:05 p.m. on a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and postgame kids run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto group.

"The Syracuse Mets are all about supporting families throughout Central New York," said Syracuse Mets General manager Jason Smorol. "This initiative was spearheaded by our pitcher, Mike Montgomery and his wife Stephanie. We are always happy to engage when our players and their families have a cause they care about. Mike and Stephanie want to help in every community they come in contact with, and we are excited to be able to assist their efforts and bring awareness to the desperate need for diapers in our community."

Diaper Day will feature a Diaper Drive at NBT Bank Stadium from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office. For every pack of diapers donated to the CNY Diaper Bank that day, fans will receive a Mets bobblehead!

Fans can also purchase tickets to the game that day, with $4 of each ticket going to support the CNY Diaper Bank. Use the link here to purchase tickets: https://fevo.me/metscnydiaperbank

"We are grateful to the Syracuse Mets for this opportunity to build awareness of diaper need and to collect much needed diapers," said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. "Diaper need and food insecurity go hand-in-hand, yet there are no public assistance programs for diapers. We have thousands of local families struggling with basic needs and many are forced to choose between buying food or buying diapers, a choice no one should have to make."

In addition, Monty's Marvels, an organization run by Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Mike Montgomery and his wife, Stephanie, will be donating $7,500 to the CNY Diaper Bank in a pregame ceremony.

"No family should struggle to provide the necessities for their children. Doing our part to help improve the diaper need crisis is something that we're passionate about, and we're thrilled to be partnering with the Syracuse Mets and the CNY Diaper Bank for 'Diaper Day' at NBT Bank Stadium. We look forward to an amazing day at the ballpark, bringing awareness to an incredibly important cause," said Stephanie Montgomery, Monty's Marvels.

Sunday, June 12, is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. All kids 12 and under will receive vouchers for a free kid's hot dog, a bag of chips, 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain beverage and a scoop of ice cream upon entry. After the game, all kids are invited down to the field to run the bases!

Please contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com with any questions.

For more information about the CNY Diaper Bank and diaper need in our community, please visit cnydiaperbank.org.

About CNY Diaper Bank: The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that was created in 2016 to help social service organizations in the Syracuse area distribute diapers to families in need. It is a part of the National Diaper Bank Network. The CNY Diaper Bank's mission is to ensure that all Central New York families have access to an adequate supply of diapers, and to build awareness of diaper need in our community.

