RailRiders Fall to the Worcester Red Sox

WORCESTER, MA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday by a 6-2 final. JP Sears struck out seven batters in relief. Oswald Peraza hit his fourth home run of the year.

Deivi García surrendered a pair of runs in each of the first and second innings in his first appearance with the RailRiders in thirteen days. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down 4-0 by the end of the second inning. In the top of the third, SWB struck for two. Estevan Florial singled to begin the frame. Peraza then lifted a two-run home run to left field off Worcester starter Thomas Pannone. It was his fourth home run of the season.

After Vinny Nittoli got the RailRiders out of a jam in the third inning with a pair of strikeouts, Sears took over and was stellar. Sears retired the first 15 batters he saw in a row with seven strikeouts. He walked the final batter he saw before turning the ball over to Zach Greene. Greene allowed the runner to score, charging Sears with an earned run. He also allowed one of his own. After the eighth inning, the WooSox led 6-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went silently in the ninth inning to fall to the WooSox. Worcester has now won the series with four straight wins. García (0-3) was charged with his third loss of the season. Pannone (3-1) struck out five and earned his third win.

Game five is Saturday afternoon at 4:05 PM at Polar Park. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com starting at 3:45 PM.

