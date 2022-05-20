Bisons Announce 2022 Schedule Changes

May 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today announced the following schedule changes to home games to be played at Sahlen Field this season.

- Thursday, September 8 vs. Gwinnett is now a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

- Sunday, September 11 vs. Gwinnett is now a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

- The game between the Bisons and the Rochester Red Wings scheduled for Monday, September 19 (6:05 p.m.) has been moved to Sunday, September 25 with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

An updated 2022 Bisons schedule can be found at Bisons.com.

Ticketing information

All existing game tickets for September 8 and September 11 vs. Gwinnett are still valid. Tickets for the game on Monday, September 19 vs. Rochester will automatically be valid for the same seat for Sunday September 25 vs. Rochester.

Fans requesting refunds for existing tickets to any of the three games are encouraged to visit the Sahlen Field Box Office or contact THE-HERD at (716) 843-4373.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.