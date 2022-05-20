Knights Fall to Tides 9-8 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 9-8 on Friday night in front of 9,049 fans at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Center fielder Mark Payton had a solid day at the plate to help lead the offense. Payton went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning of Friday's game. The home run was his third over his last four games.

Shortstop Zach Remillard followed up Payton's home run with a solo home run of his own. The home run was Remillard's third of the season.

Third baseman Jake Burger continued the home run party and launched his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning of Friday's loss to the Tides.

LHP John Parke started for the Knights and allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings pitched. The Charlotte bullpen then held the Tides to just two runs over the next four innings, before the two teams went into extras tied at 8-8.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Tides pushed the go-ahead run across against LHP Brandon Finnegan (0-2, 10.80) on a passed ball. Norfolk right fielder Robert Neustrom scored what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Knights will continue the series on Saturday night against the Tides with first pitch from Truist Field at 7:04 p.m. The Knights will induct Jordan Danks into the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor during a pre-game ceremony.

The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. The game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT starting at 7:00 p.m.

