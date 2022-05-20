Wolf on the Prowl in Rochester
May 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-18) got a big boost from Nick Maton on Friday evening in Rochester as he led the team to a 10-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (25-15). Maton went 4-for-4 with three doubles, one home run, one walk, four RBI, and three runs scored.
Maton gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when he hit a two-run home run against Sterling Sharp (1-1). Rochester added two runs in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. Lehigh Valley jumped ahead 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning as Maton hit an RBI double that was followed by Jorge Bonifacio's two-run double. Dalton Guthrie added an RBI single.
Maton struck again in the top of the fifth inning when he hit an RBI double against Carson Teel. Lehigh Valley extended their lead to 7-2. The double for Maton was his 13th of the season. The 'Pigs added three runs against Andres Machado in the top of the eighth inning to take a 10-2 lead. Bonifacio hit an RBI single that scored Maton. Guthrie hit an RBI double that scored Bonifacio and Matt Vierling hit an RBI double that scored Guthrie.
Michael Mariot (3-0) pitched six innings and allowed just two runs while giving up seven hits and three walks with one strikeout. Zach Warren, Dillon Maples and Michael Kelly each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will continue their series on Saturday evening at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
