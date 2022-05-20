Jhan Mariñez Excited to See Jordan Danks

On Saturday, May 21, Jordan Danks, the franchise record holder for hits (449), games played (463), runs scored (250), walks (215) and at-bats (1,682), will be inducted into the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor.

Current RHP Jhan Mariñez, who played with Danks on the Charlotte Knights in 2012 and again in 2013, shared his thoughts on playing with the newly-selected outfielder to a prestigious place in franchise history.

"That guy [Danks] is an amazing guy. We played together; we had fun with him," said Mariñez."

During that 2012 season, Danks provided a solid offensive presence batting .317 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in. Mariñez, a newcomer to the organization that year, led the team in appearances with 40 while posting a 2.86 ERA, also providing four holds and four saves.

During the 2012 season, the Knights posted the second-best record in franchise history -- winning 83 games and finishing 1st in the International League South Division. Only the 1993 Knights have compiled more wins in a season (86).

The team made it all the way to the finals of the IL playoffs after defeating the Indianapolis Indians three games to one in the first round. Despite the success -- which featured a number of young prospects and veterans -- the Knights were the runners-up in the finals, losing to the Pawtucket Red Sox. Still, it was a memorable year for the team and Mariñez.

The two were teammates again in 2013 with the Knights -- the final season in the organization for Mariñez -- before returning this year. And, he's excited to see his old teammate earn induction into the team's Hall of Fame.

"It will be good to see him again in Charlotte," added Mariñez .

Danks will have his official on-field induction ceremony prior to the first pitch of Saturday's 7:04 p.m. game at Truist Field.

