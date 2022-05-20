Mud Hens' Rally Is Not Enough to Complete Comeback vs Indians
May 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field on Friday night, by a score of 5-2.
The Indians put up four runs early on, putting the game far enough out of reach to survive the 7th inning rally put up by the Mud Hens. The Hens scored two runs in the 7th as Jacob Robson hit an RBI single to left, and Zack Short hit a sacrifice fly to left on the very next pitch. That was it in terms of scoring runs. Dane Myers led the team with two hits on the night. Dustin Garneau, Jamie Westbrook, Trayce Thompson, and Robson each picked up a hit of their own as well. Garneau and Myers tallied the runs scored.
Chase Anderson started on the mound for Toledo, as he took the losing decision, pitching 5 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters. Anderson falls to a record of 2-3. Miguel Diaz came in and pitched 2 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits, striking out two batters. Nolan Blackwood pitched a perfect 1-2-3 8th inning, racking up two strikeouts in the process.
The Toledo Mud Hens remain on the road in Indianapolis, matching up with the Indianapolis Indians again at 6:35 pm ET at Victory Field on Saturday night, and 1:35 pm ET on Sunday, before returning home to Toledo on Tuesday to play host to the Nashville Sounds.
