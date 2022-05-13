Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (12-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-21)

Game 33 | Home Game 16 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, May 13, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP David Peterson (1-1, 6.52) vs RHP Ryan Weber (1-0, 1.29)

PETERSON: Earned win, going 5.0 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K (season high) on 5/8 vs Lehigh Valley (11-4 W)

WEBER: Took no decision, tossing 3.0 innings, 2 H, HBP, 4 K in relief vs Norfolk on 4/17 (2) (1-0 W, walkoff)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 12, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were blanked 4-0 in game three of their six-game series with the Syracuse Mets Thursday. Manny Bañuelos became the second RailRider to register a quality start this season.

Bañuelos made his fourth start of the season for the RailRiders and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings with five strikeouts. He joined Hayden Wesneski as the second RailRiders' starter to last six innings. Adonis Medina took the ball for the Mets and threw three shutout innings.Estevan Florial walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 13 straight games. During the streak, Florial has reached base 25 times in 55 plate appearances, which equates to a .455 on-base percentage. He later singled to pick up one of SWB's three hits for the game.

After Bañuelos retired the first 12 Mets he faced, Syracuse got on the board in the fifth on a double play ground out with the bases loaded. However, the damage was limited when Nick Meyer was caught attempting to steal home against the battery of Bañuelos and David Freitas to end the inning. Syracuse scored one run in each of the next three consecutive innings to extend their lead to 4-0. Mark Vientos hit his third home run over the last two days in the eighth.

The RailRiders then made things interesting in the ninth. Three consecutive batters reached base with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of José Peraza, who was 10 for his last 24 at the plate. However, Peraza popped out to end the game.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in their Subway Series Triple-A foes the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series. Its the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

JASON VOORHEES SPECIAL - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-5 when playing on Friday the 13th since 2005. None of those games have been against the Syracuse Mets. The only time SWB had a scheduled game against Syracuse on a Friday the 13th was on July 13, 2012, but the game was postponed at what was then-called Alliance Bank Stadium (now NBT Bank Stadium). The Mets were then-called the Chiefs, while the RailRiders were then the Yankees, the final season SWB would carry that name.

WEB HEAD - Ryan Weber will toe the slab tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, taking the spot that was initially slated for Clarke Schmidt (recalled by New York). Weber has made just two appearances this season, and hasn't pitched since April 17. He was on the COVID-19 injured list from April 20 to May 11 (22 days). While this will be just his third appearance of the season, it will be his second against the Mets. He tossed four innings in Syracuse in his RailRiders debut on April 8, allowing just one run on two hits in a no decision. Weber spent 2021 bouncing around three Triple-A and three Major League teams (Worcester-Boston, Milwaukee-Nashville, Tacoma-Seattle).

DAVEY WAVEY - David Peterson takes the ball tonight for the Mets. He was ranked as high as the number two prospect in the Mets organization in 2018, and most recently number eight in 2021 before graduating from Baseball America's list. This will be his third start with Syracuse this season but has made four appearances (three starts) with New York and has fared well with a 1.89 ERA and .194 BAA in the Majors (19.0 IP). However, Peterson owns a 6.52 ERA and .302 BAA with Syracuse (9.2 IP). He has pitched in 29 big league games throughout his career. This will be his 52nd start in the Minors (zero relief appearances).

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial's six-game hitting streak (8-21, 2 BB, 3 2B, RBI) was snapped in Wednesday's day game (season high). He does however have a thirteen-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .364 (53 point difference). The longest on base streak of his RailRiders career is eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

ONE IN, ONE OUT, ONE IN - The RailRiders have made three roster moves in the last two days. Starter Luis Gil was recalled by New York to start last night's game against the Chicago White Sox. He was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game. Clarke Schmidt was recalled today. Reliever Ron Marinaccio was optioned and added to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his second stint with the RailRiders this season prior to yesterday's game. He did not appear for New York during this most recent call up. Marinaccio has appeared in three games for the RailRiders this year (including last night), tossing four scoreless innings of relief with nine strikeouts.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 3-16 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won this season was against Syracuse... The RailRiders are currently the lowest they've been in the standings all season, tenth place (last) and 9.5 games out of first place... The RailRiders are now 4-11 at home this season... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has already made 16 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Syracuse Mets this week. The two meet tomorrow at 4:05 PM. It's a rescheduled Fidget Popper Giveaway, which was slated for April 16 but was pushed due to a rain out. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive the giveaway.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (23-8) outslugged the Chicago White Sox 15-7 last night. The Yankees scored seven runs in the eighth inning. Giancarlo Stanton drove in six runs to compliment a two-homer night. Luis Gil allowed four earned over four innings. Gerrit Cole takes the ball tonight against Vince Velasquez at 8:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (19-10) defeated the Altoona Curve 7-2 on Thursday. Michael Beltre picked up a two-run double in the contest. Derek Dietrich hit his sixth home run of the year. Sean Boyle struck out nine over six innings. Randy Vasquez gets the call tonight at 6:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (15-14) fell to the Aberdeen Ironbirds 7-2. Spencer Henson hit his second home run of the season. Austin Wells hit his fifth home run in his last nine games. Beck Way will start for Hudson Valley tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (13-16) dropped their fifth straight game with a 7-3 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays. Marcos Cabrera stayed hot with an RBI double. The Tarpons mustered two runs in the ninth before ultimately falling. Tampa and Dunedin meet again tonight at 6:30 PM...

