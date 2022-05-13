Bisons Use Late Offense for 3-2 Extra Innings Victory against Lehigh Valley

May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons came from behind to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-2 in 10 innings from Coca-Cola Park on Friday night to take a three-games-to-one series lead in this six-game set.

The IronPigs scored a pair of early runs in the first when Darick Hall homered for the second consecutive night to add to his Triple-A-leading RBI total with 38. Those would be the only runs allowed by Shaun Anderson, who went five innings and gave up just three hits and three walks with a pair of K's.

The Bisons just couldn't figure out Lehigh starter Michael Mariot, who didn't allow a hit until the fourth and ultimately went seven shutout innings, allowing just three singles and a pair of walks. Mariot remarkably struck out just one batter, instead getting hitters to ground out nine times and fly out eight.

Cavan Biggio went 1-3 playing in his first game in the field since joining the Herd for a rehab assignment earlier this week, playing six innings in right field before Cullen Large took over.

The Bisons finally broke through once Mariot's night was finished in the eighth, when the top four hitters in the order - Nathan Lukes, Gabriel Moreno, Large, who was hitting in Biggio's spot, and Jordan Groshans - recorded four straight two-out singles to tie the game at two.

Jeremy Beasley followed Anderson by throwing three perfect innings, lowering his ERA to 0.83 across 21.2 innings this season in the process, before Kyle Johnston came in and struck out the side in the ninth to send the game to extras.

The Herd kicked off the 10th inning with Logan Warmoth, the designated extra-innings runner, stealing third before Moreno cashed him in with a single to give the Bisons a 3-2 lead.

Johnston remained in the ballgame in the bottom of the 10th, and, facing the IronPigs' best hitter in Hall with the bases loaded and two outs, induced a shallow flyout to complete the comeback win for the Herd.

The Bisons and IronPigs will continue this six-game series tomorrow evening and will see Thomas Hatch on the mound to make his sixth start of the season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.