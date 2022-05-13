Saints Get a Little Relief from Wichita, Pitcher Tyler Viza Promoted; Kyle Garlick Begins Major League Rehab with St. Paul

May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints bullpen has been strong during the season, but it's about to get even stronger. They are adding an arm that has been nearly untouchable at Double-A Wichita. The Minnesota Twins have promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Viza (pronounced VIE-zuh) to the St. Paul Saints. Outfielder Kyle Garlick will also begin a Major League rehab stint with the Saints on Friday.

The 27-year-old Viza has been extraordinary for the Wind Surge going 5-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 18.1 innings pitched he's allowed just one run on 11 hits while walking six and striking out 29 while opponents are hitting just .172 against. His WHIP is a remarkable 0.93. He has pitched at least 2.0 innings of relief in six of nine appearances and has recorded a strikeout in all nine including at least three in six of nine.

Viza was a 32nd round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Desert Vista High School in Arizona in 2013. He spent seven seasons with the Phillies organization through 2019 and was primarily a starter. In 157 appearances, Viza started 131 games while with the Phillies organization. He reached Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2018 and 2019.

Following the pandemic season in 2020, Viza pitched for former Saints manager George Tsamis in Kane County (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball) in 2021. He was one of the more dominant pitchers in the league going 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA in 14 starts. In 91.1 innings pitched he walked just 21 and struck out 96. Viza had his contract purchased by the San Diego Padres organization on August 18 and he finished the season in Double-A with the San Antonio Missions. He was 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA in five starts.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick will rehab with the Saints beginning on Friday. He was 3-13 with a home run and four RBI in four games with the Saints before being called up to the Minnesota Twins on April 15. With the Twins he was hitting .238 with three home runs and six RBI in 13 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 2 with a right calf strain.

The Saints roster stands at 32 players, 20 pitchers and 12 positions players and one Major League rehabber, one shy of the league maximum of 33.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.