Allen Lazard Coming to Principal Park

DES MOINES, IA - Professional star wide receiver Allen Lazard is set to make an appearance at Principal Park on Friday, May 20, as the Iowa Cubs take on the Columbus Clippers.

Fans will have the chance to meet, take pictures with and get memorabilia signed by Lazard from the time the gates open at 6:08 until the end of the first inning.

Make sure to get to the game early to see if his football skills can translate to baseball, as the wide receiver will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. If you can't make it to Principal Park for the game, be sure to tune into the radio or television broadcast, where Lazard will join the booth.

For tickets to Friday night's game against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, visit https://www.milb.com/iowa/tickets/single-game-tickets.

