Allen Lazard Coming to Principal Park
May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Professional star wide receiver Allen Lazard is set to make an appearance at Principal Park on Friday, May 20, as the Iowa Cubs take on the Columbus Clippers.
Fans will have the chance to meet, take pictures with and get memorabilia signed by Lazard from the time the gates open at 6:08 until the end of the first inning.
Make sure to get to the game early to see if his football skills can translate to baseball, as the wide receiver will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. If you can't make it to Principal Park for the game, be sure to tune into the radio or television broadcast, where Lazard will join the booth.
For tickets to Friday night's game against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, visit https://www.milb.com/iowa/tickets/single-game-tickets.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 13, 2022
- Allen Lazard Coming to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs to Add Khanisa's Pudding to Menu at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Get a Little Relief from Wichita, Pitcher Tyler Viza Promoted; Kyle Garlick Begins Major League Rehab with St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Benjamin on Fire with Knights to Start the Season - Charlotte Knights
- $4 off Indians Tickets for May 17-22 Games - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.