Saints Drop Franchise-Tying Sixth Straight Road Game, 11-7 to Clippers
May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints can't get home fast enough because the first half of their 12-game road trip isn't going as planned. They allowed 10 runs with two outs on Friday night at Huntington Park and lost 11-7 to the Columbus Clippers. The loss is their fifth consecutive and franchise tying sixth consecutive road loss. The Saints are now 15-17 on the season.
Jordan Balazovic made his second start for the Saints and the Clippers jumped on him in the first. Will Benson hit a solo homer to lead off the inning, his fourth of the season, making it 1-0. It was the only run scored with less than two outs. With one out, Tyler Freeman singled to right and Oscar Gonzalez followed with a single to left. With two outs David Fry knocked them both in with a double to left, increasing the lead to 3-0.
The Clippers continued the early onslaught in the second. With one out Benson bunted for a base hit. With two outs, Freeman reached on a fielding error by Balazovic. Gonzalez followed with a three-run homer to left-center, his ninth of the season, giving the Clippers a 6-0 lead. A walk to Trenton Brooks and a single from Fry put runners at first and second. Mitch Tollman then doubled off the wall in left that scored Brooks, but Fry was cut down at the plate to end the inning as the Clippers led 7-0. Balazovic went 2.0 innings allowing a career tying high seven runs (three earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out one.
The Saints would storm back in the third as three walks loaded the bases. Jake Cave roped a bases clearing triple to the left-center field gap cutting the deficit to 7-3. Kyle Garlick made it 7-5 with a two-run homer, his second of the season with the Saints. Garlick went 1-5 in his rehab with the two run homer. Curtis Terry and Caleb Hamilton followed with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Cole Sturgeon knotted it at seven with a two-run double to left.
Mario Sanchez took over for Balazovic and restored order. In 4.2 innings he allowed just two hits, but the two out runs reared their ugly head with two outs in the seventh. With the game still tied and two outs in the seventh Fry singled to center. Tollman followed with a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the Clippers a 9-7 lead. Sanchez went 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one.
The Clippers added two insurance runs in the eighth...with two outs. With one out Juan Minaya hit back-to-back hitters. With two outs Brooks singled them both home giving the Clippers a four-run cushion.
Elliot Soto's 12-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-5. Saints hitters struck out a season high 16 times.
The same two teams meet in game five of the six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints are TBA and the Clippers send LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 9.53). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 13, 2022
- Jacksonville Outmuscles Nashville in 7-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Extra Innings Favor the Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Use Late Offense for 3-2 Extra Innings Victory against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Drop Franchise-Tying Sixth Straight Road Game, 11-7 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Long Balls and Slick Defense Aid Strong Pitching in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sedlock's Historic Performance Not Enough in Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Win Seventh Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Stewart, Sanchez Homer in 6-4 Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Hiura Homers Again But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Go Yard Twice, Even Series Against Gwinnett at Two - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Record Four Runs on Four Hits to Win Third Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Sedlock's Historic Performance Not Enough in Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Come up Short in Durham, 6-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Blanked by Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Reyes Rallies Hens to Top Bats - Louisville Bats
- David Peterson Stars as Syracuse Shuts Out Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again for Third Straight Win, 3-0 - Syracuse Mets
- May 13 Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-16) at Charlotte Knights (14-19) - Indianapolis Indians
- Allen Lazard Coming to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs to Add Khanisa's Pudding to Menu at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Get a Little Relief from Wichita, Pitcher Tyler Viza Promoted; Kyle Garlick Begins Major League Rehab with St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Benjamin on Fire with Knights to Start the Season - Charlotte Knights
- $4 off Indians Tickets for May 17-22 Games - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints Drop Franchise-Tying Sixth Straight Road Game, 11-7 to Clippers
- Saints Get a Little Relief from Wichita, Pitcher Tyler Viza Promoted; Kyle Garlick Begins Major League Rehab with St. Paul
- Saints Come up Short in Losing Fourth Straight, 7-4 to Clippers
- González Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Saints Squander Four-Run Lead in Ninth, Lose 6-5 in 12
- Saints Tie Game in Ninth, But Lose 7-6 to Clippers in 12