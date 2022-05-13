$4 off Indians Tickets for May 17-22 Games

INDIANAPOLIS - Starting today at 10 AM ET and continuing until 11:59 PM ET tonight, the Indianapolis Indians are running a flash sale of $4 off regular price for all Box, Reserved and Lawn tickets for the upcoming May 17-22 homestand against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The homestand includes family- and dog-friendly promotions like Bark in the Park (May 17), Baseball in Education (May 19), Prospects Weekend (May 20-21) and a Kids Eat Free Sunday (May 22).

Premium locations are not included in the special ticket offer, and seating is subject to availability when purchasing tickets. No other offers or discounts may be combined with the $4 off promotion.

Single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

