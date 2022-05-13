Extra Innings Favor the Bisons

(Allentown, PA) - The Buffalo Bisons (19-15) got the needed-lift to victory in extra innings on Friday night as Gabriel Moreno hit a game-winning RBI single against Tyler Cyr (2-1) to score Logan Warmoth in the top of the 10th inning. The Bisons held on to win 3-2 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-16).

Darick Hall had all three hits for the IronPigs in the loss to Buffalo. He hit a two-run home run against Shaun Anderson in the bottom of the first inning that gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead. Michael Mariot was superb in his start for Lehigh Valley. He pitched seven shutout innings with two walks issued and one strikeout.

Jonathan Hennigan's 15 2/3 scoreless inning streak came to an end in the top of the eighth inning when he gave up RBI singles to Cullen Large and Jordan Groshans that tied the game at 2-2. Michael Kelly recorded one strikeout to finish the top of the tenth inning for Lehigh Valley.

Kyle Johnston (2-0) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings of relief for Buffalo. He issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

