Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5
May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Indianapolis Indians built a 5-0 lead through the first three innings before defeating the Charlotte Knights in 10 innings on Friday night, 7-5, thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Cal Mitchell. The win evens the series with the Knights and brings the Indians back to .500 on the season.
Indians Record: 16-16
Charlotte Record: 14-20
WP: Yerry De Los Santos (2-0)
LP: Brody Koerner (0-1)
SV: Austin Brice (1)
