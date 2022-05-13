Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5

May 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Indianapolis Indians built a 5-0 lead through the first three innings before defeating the Charlotte Knights in 10 innings on Friday night, 7-5, thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Cal Mitchell. The win evens the series with the Knights and brings the Indians back to .500 on the season.

Indians Record: 16-16

Charlotte Record: 14-20

WP: Yerry De Los Santos (2-0)

LP: Brody Koerner (0-1)

SV: Austin Brice (1)

