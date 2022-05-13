IronPigs to Add Khanisa's Pudding to Menu at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Khanisa's "The Pudding Bar", have announced "Pigs in Dirt" - the ultimate pudding treat - will be added to the menu at Coca-Cola Park!

"We are thrilled to be working with Khansia's 'The Pudding Bar' to help bring 'Pigs in Dirt' to Coca-Cola Park", said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's perfect for 'Pigs and I can't believe it's taken us this long to have Dirt on the menu! We always enjoy working with local small businesses and this is a great collaboration with an adored and unique local company."

Khanisa's "The Pudding Bar" has been located on 118 Northampton Street in Easton since June 2019. They have been unable to have their walk-in store open for the past few months due to building damage. Khanisa's "The Pudding Bar" is owned by Khanisa and Sean Darby. The business was previously located in Easton's South Side located at 48 West Street. Joseph Street, which began in August 2016.

"We are proud at Khanisa's 'The Pudding Bar' to be a female minority-owned business and couldn't be more excited to work with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in helping our brand grow," said Khanisa's "The Pudding Bar" Owners Khanisa and Sean Darby. "Our pudding has become a staple throughout the city of Easton and many throughout the community support our business. We are thrilled to see fans outside the city of Easton and all throughout the Lehigh Valley will get an opportunity to have a great item such as 'Pigs in Dirt'."

Pigs in Dirt will initially be added to Coca-Cola Park's PNC Club Level menu. As awareness and sales increase, the IronPigs hope to make the item available within the team's main concession areas as well.

Fans can learn more about Khanisa's "The Pudding Bar" by going to https://www.khanisas.com/.

