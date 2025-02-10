San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa
February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Roman Kinal from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Kinal, 26 (7/20/98), has appeared in 22 games for San Diego this season, tallying 1-1=2 points with two penalty minutes (PIM). He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded eight assists (0-8=8), two PIM and a +4 rating in eight games for Tulsa this season.
The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.
