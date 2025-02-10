San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif.  -  The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club  has  recalled  defenseman Roman Kinal from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.  

Kinal, 26 (7/20/98), has appeared in 22 games for San Diego this season, tallying 1-1=2 points with two penalty minutes (PIM). He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded eight assists (0-8=8), two PIM and a +4 rating in eight games for Tulsa this season.

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.