Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 10th, 2025

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their seven-game losing streak on Saturday night, knocking off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center.

The win was the club's 19 th of the season and kept them within six points of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Friday, February 7 th, 2025, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (0-3 L): The Checkers picked up their first victory in the head-to-head matchup against the Wolf Pack this season on Friday night at the XL Center.

Justin Sourdif opened the scoring 11:33 into the game, scoring his ninth goal of the season. The unassisted tally, potted from the slot area, would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Rasmus Asplund tacked on the insurance marker just 54 seconds into the second period, ripping a shot from the right-wing circle by Louis Domingue for his 14 th goal of the campaign.

Will Lockwood put the game out of reach 8:05 into the third period, firing a shot from the left-wing by Domingue for his eighth goal of the season.

Sandis Vilmanis notched two assists in the victory for the visitors, while Cooper Black picked up his third shutout of the season, making 20 saves.

The Wolf Pack's 20 shots on goal were a season-low mark.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack still hold a record of 4-1-0-0 against the Checkers this season.

Saturday, February 8 th, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-2 W): The Wolf Pack snapped their losing skid on Saturday night, doubling up the Phantoms in Allentown to earn a season series split.

Alexis Gendron opened the scoring 9:49 into the game, taking a pass from Helge Grans off a faceoff win. Brendan Furry won the draw to Grans, who hit Gendron. Gendron then worked his way into the left-wing circle and beat Domingue by the glove.

Bo Groulx evened the tilt 1:31 into the second period, striking shorthanded. Groulx entered the offensive zone, maneuvered his way into the left-wing circle, and snapped his 15 th goal of the season by Keith Petruzzelli.

Oscar Eklind's first goal in 33 games restored the lead for the Phantoms at 4:13. Eklind intercepted an outlet pass, walked down the middle and ripped a shot by Domingue to make it a 2-1 game. Anton Blidh responded at 5:41, blasting a rebound by Petruzzelli after the netminder denied a point shot from Connor Mackey.

Brett Berard gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good at 15:07, entering in on the left-wing side and electing to shoot on a two-on-one. Berard roofed the puck by Petruzzelli for his ninth goal of the season and his third game-winning tally of the campaign.

Blidh ended the intrigue at 19:43, firing the puck into an empty net for his 15 th goal of the season. The goal marked Blidh's second multi-goal outing against the Phantoms this season.

With the win, the Wolf Pack completed their head-to-head matchup with the Phantoms with a record of 3-1-1-1.

Quick Hits:

Domingue made 31 saves to collect the victory on Saturday night in Allentown. It was the veteran netminder's 100 th career AHL victory.

With his two goals on Saturday night, Blidh has set a new career-high in goals with 15. His previous best was 13 goals during the 2022-23 season, a campaign he split between the Wolf Pack and Colorado Eagles.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill was a perfect six-for-six over the weekend. They killed both power plays for the Checkers on Friday night, then denied the Phantoms on all four of their skater advantages on Saturday.

The penalty kill ended the weekend with a +1 goal differential thanks to Groulx's shorthanded tally on Saturday. It was the club's sixth shorthanded goal of the season.

Groulx's shorthanded goal was his 15 th of the season. His career-high is 18 goals, scored during the 2022-23 season as a member of the San Diego Gulls.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m., Bojangles Coliseum)

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m., Bojangles Coliseum)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.